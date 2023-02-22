The Leading Video Game Database Relaunches with New Features and Functionality, Positioning the Contributor-Driven Platform for Long-Term Success

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the launch of a new and improved MobyGames website, built from the ground up.

The launch of the improved website comes less than one year following Atari’s acquisition of MobyGames, which came with the commitment to invest in improving the platform. The support from Atari enabled the MobyGames team to accelerate the development of the new site, which adds updated functionality for ease of use and an optimized approval workflow. The new desktop and mobile user interface make it easier to explore and contribute to the database. In addition to more robust game data, users with a MobyGames account can rate, review, and manage their game collection.

“I know the team at MobyGames is very excited about the new platform, and I want to thank them for the effort and passion they put into this important industry resource, ” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “MobyGames will continue to grow and expand, but this release is a major step forward.”

“I want to thank everyone in the MobyGames community who played such an important role in helping test and provide feedback during the development of the platform,” said Jeremiah Freyholtz, General Manager, MobyGames. “With Atari’s support, I am confident we’ll continue to improve the site and provide an increasingly valuable resource for gamers and game industry professionals.”

Atari and the team behind MobyGames are pleased to share that all game and account information, contributions, game collections, reviews, images, and more have been successfully migrated to the new website. These include:

323,918 games across 311 platforms

5,506,997 credits

1,015,236 industry professionals

45,642 companies

746,299 images of cover art and packaging

989,793 screenshots taken by players

894,894 images of promotional art

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About MobyGames

MobyGames is a renowned video game database resource for video game information spanning back to the late 1950s and serves as the authoritative source for information about video games and the individuals or organizations behind them. Similar to the role IMDb plays in the film and television industry, MobyGames provides in-depth and accurate video game credits and information for titles ranging from new Triple-A games, to classic retro titles, to small indie projects. Thanks to a dedicated community of contributors, the MobyGames database is constantly updated and moderated. Explore MobyGames at www.mobygames.com .

