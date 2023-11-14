Available to Everyone, Discounted for Atari Club Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atari ® is excited to announce a collection of Atari Club Jackets created in collaboration with the apparel brand Members Only®. The collection, which includes black, red, and white racing-style jackets with Atari branding, are meticulous remakes of an original jacket offered exclusively to Club members in the early 1980s.

This collaboration marries the nostalgic essence of two trendsetting giants: Members Only®, known for its signature racer jackets that became a cultural phenomenon, and Atari, whose games defined a generation of arcade and home entertainment. The stylish pieces – which feature an Atari logo patch on the chest and white embroidery down the sleeve – boast a double snap neck latch, signature shoulder epaulets, zip closure, and front and hidden inside pockets. The collection is comprised of red, black, and very limited, special edition white jackets. Only 72 white jackets are available.

“The jackets aren’t just a piece of clothing, they’re a statement, a tribute, and badges of honor for every Atari enthusiast,” said Tyler Drewitz, Director of Atari X.

The Atari Club Members Only jackets can be preordered until December 15 and will ship by March. To get a discount on these unique jackets, fans can sign up for an Atari Club account at atari.club .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Atari Club

The Atari Club is an expression of Atari’s history, its present and its future. It is a nexus for connecting with fans and partners, and together exploring Atari and collaborating on future projects. The Atari Club is an immersive platform that creates opportunities to engage in fresh, exciting ways and infuse elements of gaming culture into everyday experiences.

Members get exclusive access to products before the public, collaborate on designs, game with peers, and help shape the future of Atari. Learn more and sign up at www.atari.club .