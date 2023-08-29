qomp2 effectively captures the essence of the original 1972 Pong and its spiritual successor, the 2021 experimental indie title qomp

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Atari ® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is thrilled to announce qomp2 , a creative sequel to the seminal classic Pong that asks the question, “what would happen if the pong ball escaped the paddles?” The answer is simple: make a daring break for freedom!

Coming to PC and consoles in 2024, qomp2 captures the simplicity of Pong by giving players only two buttons to navigate a series of labyrinthine levels packed with “harder than they look” challenges. Stepping into the spherical body of the renegade runaway, players will ping-pong their way through the dangerous, minimalistic world of qomp2. With a variety of enemies and bosses helping to mark the journey, the escapee will adventure through 30 challenging levels across four distinct worlds.

qomp2 builds on the foundations of the 2021 indie game qomp while introducing new game mechanics and a story of identity and self-acceptance. The work of an ad hoc, four-person development team led by the experimental game designer Stuffed Wombat, qomp was praised for its simplicity, brevity, bare aesthetic, and clever game design. For qomp2, Atari partnered with one of the company’s favorite game studios, St. Louis-based Graphite Lab , which also produced notable Atari titles Kombinera, Mr. Run and Jump, and the upcoming Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe.

“It’s been over 50 years and the simple, joyful gameplay of Pong still captivates players and game developers,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “With qomp2, I am glad we’re able to continue the creative and thoughtful storytelling that qomp introduced.”

qomp2 stays true to its indie roots while adding new types of puzzles and enemies and an innovative new game mechanic — a second button! In addition to the original button that shifts your direction 45 degrees, this additional button propels you forward with a dash. Armed with only these two simple moves, players will put their problem-solving skills to the test as they navigate environmental puzzles while avoiding traps in order to make it to the next level.

Key Features of qomp2:

Cerebral Puzzling : The simple, two-button controls belie complex and compelling gameplay. Use your reflexes to think ahead and master 30 tricky levels. Hidden collectibles on the map push you to explore every inch of the creatively rich minimalist environment.

: The simple, two-button controls belie complex and compelling gameplay. Use your reflexes to think ahead and master 30 tricky levels. Hidden collectibles on the map push you to explore every inch of the creatively rich minimalist environment. Bounce Between Emotions: qomp2 is an enigmatic story of doubt, fear, and self-acceptance, told wordlessly with simple animations, effects, and the game mechanics themselves — a surprising twist based on the classic Pong.

qomp2 is an enigmatic story of doubt, fear, and self-acceptance, told wordlessly with simple animations, effects, and the game mechanics themselves — a surprising twist based on the classic Pong. Surprises Galore: If the game’s premise doesn’t raise an eyebrow, just wait until you dive into the challenges, which get increasingly difficult as you master new aspects of gameplay. And don’t worry, death is not the end in this arcade-inspired world. Quick respawn makes sure you’re back in the action in seconds.

If the game’s premise doesn’t raise an eyebrow, just wait until you dive into the challenges, which get increasingly difficult as you master new aspects of gameplay. And don’t worry, death is not the end in this arcade-inspired world. Quick respawn makes sure you’re back in the action in seconds. Bountiful Bosses: Four bosses block your escape at the end of each world. Use your newfound skills to master their attacks and defenses in order to move on. Much like a real game of Pong, you must be prepared to defend your position!

qomp2 arrives in 2024 on PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS. Learn more at the official website .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 650 Maryville University Dr in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, visit graphitelab.com .