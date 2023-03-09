Descend into the Center of the Red Planet, Blasting Your Way Through Enemy Waves to the Beats of a Spacey Soundtrack

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atari ® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — launched today its next entry into their critically acclaimed Recharged lineup: Caverns of Mars: Recharged .

Available now on PC via Steam and Epic Games, and PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, Caverns of Mars: Recharged retains the retro roots and nostalgic charm of the original while embracing a fresh look and funky new soundtrack. Players will pilot a spacecraft and delve deep into Mars’ depths, where the environment is fully destructible and the enemies are more than plentiful.

Captaining a fully armed spacecraft, players will progress through 30 unique missions set within three primary “depths” of Mars. Featuring both a Challenge and Arcade mode, furiously blast through swaths of enemies (and even the environment), sinking deeper into the depths of Mars. Be careful though, while the ship’s ammo is limited the foes’ certainly aren’t. Featuring a unique local co-op mode, players can team up with one partner assigned to navigation while the other player shoots from an indestructible drone!

Watch the Caverns of Mars: Recharged launch trailer:

YouTube | Download

Keeping in tune with the rest of the Atari Recharged series, Caverns of Mars: Recharged includes a global leaderboard where players can compete for high scores, as well as an original soundtrack from award-winning artists and composer Megan McDuffee.

Key Features Include:

Destructible Environments: The environments in Caverns of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don’t hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses.

The environments in Caverns of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don’t hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses. Two Unique Modes: Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages in Arcade Mode, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique, or glide through 30 bite-sized levels in Challenge Mode

Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages in Arcade Mode, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique, or glide through 30 bite-sized levels in Challenge Mode Perky Power-Ups: Collect weapons that will change your strategy on the fly for tactical maneuvering. Carve a new path with a well-aimed railgun shot or let the spread of a shotgun blast do the talking for you!

Collect weapons that will change your strategy on the fly for tactical maneuvering. Carve a new path with a well-aimed railgun shot or let the spread of a shotgun blast do the talking for you! Local Co-Op: Split the responsibilities of navigating and shooting in exciting local co-op. Divide and conquer to make it to the center of Mars!

Caverns of Mars: Recharged is now available on Windows PC via Steam , Epic Games Store , PlayStation 4 & 5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X|S , Nintendo Switch , and Atari VCS.

Caverns of Mars: Recharged is developed by SneakyBox and published by Atari.

A press kit including logos, videos, GIFs, and box art is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Caverns-of-Mars-pkit .

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow Atari on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.