ATCO Gives the Gift of Free Energy for January and February

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATCO broke the mold last year with our never-before-seen gift of a month of free energy. The response from Albertans was overwhelming, with more than 10,000 customers signing up for exceptional service and lower rates with ATCOenergy. This year, we are going even further, offering two free months of electricity and natural gas to the hard-working people of this incredible province.

“Resilience gains strength when communities unite and neighbours help neighbours,” said Nancy Southern, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO. “We have had the privilege of serving Albertans for more than 70 years, and what better way to show our heartfelt appreciation than with this gift to our neighbours and friends. We hope this will make a real difference in people’s lives and start the new year off right.”

This winter, all new residential customers that make the switch to ATCOenergy on or before December 28, 2017 will receive free energy in January and February. The credit will be applied automatically to customers’ statements and will appear as a “Gift from ATCOenergy”.

The credit will not apply towards charges outside of natural gas and electricity use, such as delivery charges, administration fees or taxes. For more information and to sign up online visit ATCOenergy.com or call us at 1-844-687-2826.

