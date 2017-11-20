Breaking News
Home / Top News / ATCO Gives the Gift of Free Energy for January and February

ATCO Gives the Gift of Free Energy for January and February

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATCO broke the mold last year with our never-before-seen gift of a month of free energy. The response from Albertans was overwhelming, with more than 10,000 customers signing up for exceptional service and lower rates with ATCOenergy. This year, we are going even further, offering two free months of electricity and natural gas to the hard-working people of this incredible province.

“Resilience gains strength when communities unite and neighbours help neighbours,” said Nancy Southern, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO. “We have had the privilege of serving Albertans for more than 70 years, and what better way to show our heartfelt appreciation than with this gift to our neighbours and friends. We hope this will make a real difference in people’s lives and start the new year off right.”

This winter, all new residential customers that make the switch to ATCOenergy on or before December 28, 2017 will receive free energy in January and February. The credit will be applied automatically to customers’ statements and will appear as a “Gift from ATCOenergy”.

The credit will not apply towards charges outside of natural gas and electricity use, such as delivery charges, administration fees or taxes. For more information and to sign up online visit ATCOenergy.com or call us at 1-844-687-2826.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37d28aa7-0e92-4478-873d-426c69c4a172

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $21 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Media Inquiries:

Leanne Madder
Senior Advisor, Communications
403 968 3086

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.