New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Atenolol Market size is expected to expand at ~ 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 28 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 11 billion in the year 2022. The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of heart diseases such as hypertension and angina. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.28 billion adults worldwide, aged 30 to 79, suffer from hypertension. Atenolol is a beta-blocker drug used primarily to treat high blood pressure and other heart conditions.

The unhealthy lifestyle of the majority of the population leads to the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries, which leads to problems such as high blood pressure, tachycardia, and angina pectoris. The rising dominance of bad lifestyles such as unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and excessive drinking is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, it is estimated that the increasing geriatric population across the globe will further accelerate the market growth. According to the World Bank, in the year 2020, the world had 723,484,054 people aged 64 or older.

Global Atenolol Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Europe to propel highest growth

The hypertension segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Cardiovascular Diseases across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Increasing aging populations owing to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease worldwide are estimated to drive the growth of the global atenolol market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, as of the year 2020, there are more people aged 60 and over in the United States than there are children under the age of five. People aged 60 and over are expected to double by the year 2050 to 2.1 billion, and people aged 80 and over are expected to triple from 2020 to the year 2050. It is projected to reach 426 million. A rise in cases of heart disease such as heart attacks, coronary artery disease, and cardiac arrhythmias is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. About 697,000 people died of heart disease in the United States in the year 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Atenolol is a beta-blocker used primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart-related chest pain. However, atenolol does not appear to improve mortality in hypertensive patients. Other uses include preventing migraines and treating certain arrhythmias.

Global Atenolol Market: Regional Overview

The global atenolol market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Cases of Heart Disease to Drive Market Growth in the Europe Region

The atenolol market in Europe is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the surge in cases of heart disease in the region. Moreover, efficient and cost-effective medical facilities in developed countries are estimated to support the market growth. The Asia Pacific atenolol market is also estimated to reach a significant share by the end of the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly owing to the steady increase in the elderly population across the region. Elderly people are more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others. The Asia-Pacific population is aging faster than anywhere else in the world. The region’s elderly population is expected to reach 1.3 billion by the year 2050. Moreover, the government’s role in raising awareness is expected to spur market growth in the region. Moreover, an increasing number of CVD patients, increased funding for medical infrastructure, and unhealthy diets following inactive lifestyles are expected to affect the growth of the market in the region.

Rising Healthcare Costs to Propel Growth in the North American Region

The atenolol market in the North American region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, rising healthcare costs, and increasing adoption of advanced devices. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the nation’s health care spending rose by 9.7%, reaching USD 4.1 trillion in the year 2020. This equates to USD 12,350 per person. Atenolol is a beta-blocker drug used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and irregular heartbeats (arrhythmia). If you have high blood pressure, taking atenolol can help prevent future heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. It can also be used to prevent chest pain from angina. Atenolol works like other beta-blockers to lower blood pressure. However, it is less likely to cause side effects because it primarily acts on the heart. Other beta blockers, such as propranolol, affect the heart and other parts of the body. Atenolol works by blocking the action of epinephrine on beta-1 receptors in heart tissue. It causes the heart to pump more slowly and with less force. This slows the patient’s heart rate.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Atenolol, Segmentation by Application

Hypertension

Angina

Arrhythmias

Others

Amongst these four segments, the hypertension segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the hypertension cases on the rise across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that an estimated 46% of adults with high blood pressure are unaware that they have high blood pressure. In addition, patients pay close attention to drugs that control high blood pressure because high blood pressure can seriously damage the heart. Such factors are estimated to boost the growth. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is blood pressure that is higher than normal. Blood pressure varies throughout the day based on activity. Consistently higher than normal blood pressure readings can lead to a diagnosis of high blood pressure (or hypertension).

Segmentation by End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Pharmacy

Others

Amongst these four segments, the hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. This is in the midst of a developing advanced healthcare infrastructure, improved access to healthcare facilities, increased acceptance of innovative medical devices, and an increase in sedentary lifestyles. All of these factors are estimated to contribute to segmental growth. Estimates say that approximately 30% of the population over the age of 15 is not physically active, and 3 million people die each year worldwide.

Global Atenolol, Segmentation by Dosage Type

25 mg

50 mg

100 mg

Global Atenolol, Segmentation by Form

Tablets

IV Solution

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global atenolol market that are profiled by Research Nester are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ipca Laboratories Limited, and Siemens Healthineers AG, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Atenolol Market

ViiV Healthcare, co-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi, has announced US regulatory approval of cabotegravir. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is known.

Ipca Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has acquired Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, an FDA-approved generic drug distribution and marketing company in the United States.

