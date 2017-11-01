Atera Announces More Automation, Security, and Support

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atera, developer of the cloud-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced new enhancements to the IT management platform, providing additional functionality, security, and automation for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. The new capabilities also include expanded system control and monitoring, improved patch management, and the introduction of 24/7 app support offering real-time chat with Atera specialists, and much more.

“We are excited to announce the new capabilities that enable MSPs to better scale and automate their businesses,” said Gil Pekelman, chief executive officer at Atera. “The enhancements, asked for directly by MSPs, will provide more benefits to their customers and add ease of use in their business practices. We look forward to helping MSPs succeed and profitably grow their businesses with our technology and continued support.”

The latest updates include the following benefits for MSPs:

Enhanced Automation and Customer Communication : A new report scheduling platform provides MSPs with the ability to share their work and progress with customers, along with automated reporting for system health status, work completed, technician productivity, and more. This type of automated and continuous communication increases customer satisfaction and reduces churn.

: A new report scheduling platform provides MSPs with the ability to share their work and progress with customers, along with automated reporting for system health status, work completed, technician productivity, and more. This type of automated and continuous communication increases customer satisfaction and reduces churn. Enhanced System Control : Atera provides a new powerful searching capability with automatic actions and scripts that run on search results. For example, it’s now possible to search for all devices missing specific software and automatically run a script to install it, on all devices, with one click.

: Atera provides a new powerful searching capability with automatic actions and scripts that run on search results. For example, it’s now possible to search for all devices missing specific software and automatically run a script to install it, on all devices, with one click. Increased Report Granularity : Two new reports have been added, including the Software Inventory Report and the Price Status Summary Report. The new detailed reports will distinguish between different patch classes, security, drivers, rank by level of importance, and more. The Software Inventory Report provides customization and device segmentation with built-in automation logic according to customized software profiles. MSPs can build smarter reports according to software attributes, such as vendors, versions, product family, and other new advanced filters. The Patch Status Summary Report offers better control and management of the system, enbling a faster reaction time to cybersecurity threats. It also offers more detailed feedback and greater granularity than ever before.

: Two new reports have been added, including the Software Inventory Report and the Price Status Summary Report. The new detailed reports will distinguish between different patch classes, security, drivers, rank by level of importance, and more. Enhanced Security : Atera, in partnership with Webroot, is now offering the SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection feature, which provides secure web browsing for all endpoints. In addition to the DNS protection, other new security enhancements include more system-wide controls and an option to add a password to each device. The full security suite now consists of Webroot Anti-Virus, Webroot secure browsing, and a powerful online backup tool.

: Atera, in partnership with Webroot, is now offering the SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection feature, which provides secure web browsing for all endpoints. In addition to the DNS protection, other new security enhancements include more system-wide controls and an option to add a password to each device. The full security suite now consists of Webroot Anti-Virus, Webroot secure browsing, and a powerful online backup tool. Improved Support: Atera is now offering 24/7 support within the Atera platform, offering MSPs on-demand expert support and an opportunity to speak with a technical specialist through a live chat feature.

Atera is enabling MSPs to improve their business practices through its RMM software, services, and security. Its unmatched technology provides MSPs with the Business Intelligence (BI) they require to succeed with its unique pricing model and a transformative billing dashboard that includes real-time statistics from The Benchmark.

Atera offers a fast, easy, and secure way for MSPs to migrate their customers to the IT management platform. To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666, or email [email protected] MSPs seeking to efficiently and effectively run their businesses should sign up for a 30-day free trial today via www.atera.com.

About Atera

Atera is the developer of the cloud-based IT automation platform that combines RMM, PSA, and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com.