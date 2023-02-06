Company is Benefiting from Improved Shipping Costs and Continues to Target Adjusted EBITDA Profitability in the Second Half of 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced it has made several management promotions and changes that the Company believes will further streamline its operations as it continues to target Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2023.

Mihal Chaouat-Fix has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer. Ms. Chaouat-Fix joined the Company in 2014 and has served as Aterian’s Chief Product Officer since September 2018. Ms. Chaouat-Fix’s role has been expanded to include oversight of all aspects of the Company’s supply chain.

Tim Stanton has been promoted to Chief E-Commerce Officer. Mr. Stanton joined Aterian in September 2017, most recently serving as Aterian’s Senior Vice President of E-commerce. Prior to that, Mr. Stanton was Vice President of Marketplaces.

Phil Lepper has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Revenue and is responsible for brand strategy and management of Aterian’s portfolio of brands. Mr. Lepper joined Aterian in June of 2021 and most recently served as the Company’s Vice President of Revenue for hOmeLabs and Vremi Brands.

“These individuals have made countless invaluable contributions to Aterian during their tenure. I am looking forward to their continued successes here,” commented Yaniv Sarig, CEO of Aterian. “We believe these changes combined with the improved shipping cost environment and our efforts to execute on our previously announced plan to liquidate higher cost inventory and protect market share allow us to remain on track to achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2023,” continued Mr. Sarig.

As part of these changes, the Company also announced that it has eliminated the position of Chief Operating Officer. Anton von Rueden, who served in that position, will continue to assist the Company with the transition of responsibilities during the next few months. “I want to thank Anton for his contributions to Aterian. We wish him success in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Sarig.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking statements of Adjusted EBITDA in this press release to their nearest GAAP measures because the nearest GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across its many owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Forward Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

