NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, Joe Risico and Arturo Rodriguez, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Aterian’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ir@aterian.io. The Company will also be giving an on-demand presentation that will be available to conference attendees and webcast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The webcast can be accessed via this link or through the investor relations events page on Aterian.io .

To register for the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or visit the conference website here .

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product company that builds, acquires, and partners with leading e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian owns and operates a number of brands and sells its products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact: