NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (800) 715-9871 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (646) 307-1963 and ask to be joined into the Aterian, Inc. call or use conference ID 8664618. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices.

