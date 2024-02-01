Whistleblowers at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are sounding the alarm on a reported 1,300-page draft document that allegedly justifies a proposed rule that would effectively ban private gun sales, according to a watchdog group.
“The fact that inside ATF sources are blowing the whistle on this draft rule is an indication of what a difficult position it would put the ATF in. ATF agents did not sign up to go after law-abiding citizens for private sa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ATF whistleblowers sound alarm on Biden admin proposal that effectively bans private gun sales: report - February 1, 2024
- Redistricting reports due in case poised to reshape Wisconsin Legislature - February 1, 2024
- Large majority of illegal border crossings shift to Arizona and California, pivoting away from Texas - February 1, 2024