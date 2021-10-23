Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / (ATHA) Alert: Did You Acquire Athira Before November 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

(ATHA) Alert: Did You Acquire Athira Before November 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Athira from September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

The Athira Pharma class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the research conducted by Athira Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer, defendant Leen Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira Pharma’s product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas’s scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data; and (ii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Athira Pharma’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

If you are a current shareholder of Athira, holding shares before November 2020, you may have standing to hold Athira harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click here to join this action

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Athira, holding shares before November 2020, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.