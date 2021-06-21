(ATHA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Athira Pharma Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On June 17, 2021, Athira issued a press release regarding its President and CEO Leen Kawas, stating, “it had placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its own review of actions stemming from Kawas’ doctoral research while at WSU.”

Following this news, the price of Athira closed down 38.87% on June 18, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Athira shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[click here to join this action]