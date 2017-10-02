Athabasca Minerals Inc. Corporate Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ABM) announces the departure of Ms. Deborah Rodrigo as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective September 30, 2017. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Rodrigo for her contributions and services during her tenure.

Athabasca has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. An offer has been made to a selected candidate.

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, will also assume responsibilities as Corporate Secretary until a Chief Financial Officer appointment has been finalized.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

