Athenex to Provide Corporate and Financial Update for the Second Quarter 2021 on August 5, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athenex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that the Company will provide a corporate and financial update for the second quarter 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the market opens. Athenex’s management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00am Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, dial either the domestic or international number fifteen minutes before the conference call begins:

Domestic: (877) 407-0784

International: (201) 689-8560

Passcode: 13720461

The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast under “Events and Presentations” at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at http://ir.athenex.com/.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) Cell therapy, and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

CONTACTS

Investors

Daniel Lang, MD
Athenex, Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: [email protected] 

