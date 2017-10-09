Breaking News
Athersys to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Call

CLEVELAND, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATHX) will release its third quarter 2017 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results. Gil Van Bokkelen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William (B.J.) Lehmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, will host the call as follows:

Date November 8, 2017
Time 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)
Telephone access: US and Canada  (800) 273-1254
Telephone access: International (973) 638-3440
Access code 96178367
Live webcast www.athersys.com under Investors section 

A replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 22, 2017 at the aforementioned URL, or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or from abroad (404) 537-3406, and entering access code 96178367.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory and immune disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.  More information is available at www.athersys.com.

ATHX-G

Contact:

William (B.J.) Lehmann, J.D.                              
President and Chief Operating Officer                               
Tel: (216) 431-9900                                            
[email protected]

Karen Hunady
Corporate Communications
Tel: (216) 431-9900
[email protected]

David Schull         
Russo Partners, LLC
Tel: (212) 845-4271 or (858) 717-2310
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
