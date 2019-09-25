Athersys to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Conference being held October 2nd- 4th, 2019 in Carlsbad; live video webcast available

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that Dr. Gil Van Bokkelen, Chairman and CEO, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 2nd -4th in Carlsbad, California.

Dr. Van Bokkelen will provide a brief overview of the Company’s mission and its therapeutic platform, MultiStem® cell therapy. The presentation will include information on the critical care indications in the Company’s progressing clinical pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 3 trial of MultiStem cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic stroke that has received Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency, and is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment. The presentation will also cover the Company’s Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (“ARDS”) program, which has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

The following are specific details regarding the Athersys presentation at the conference:

Event: Athersys Corporate Presentation Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019 Time: 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time Location: BlueRock Therapeutics Ballroom, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website and the Athersys website shortly after the event.

Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information, including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media, only. Investors should contact Laura Parsons at [email protected] , and interested media should contact Lyndsey Scull at [email protected] .

About MultiStem

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique “off-the-shelf” stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent safety profile demonstrated in clinical studies, MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the development of therapeutic products designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and cardiovascular disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com .

William (B.J.) Lehmann

President and Chief Operating Officer

Tel: (216) 431-9900

[email protected]

Karen Hunady

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: (216) 431-9900

[email protected]