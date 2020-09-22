Athira Pharma Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATHA) (“Athira”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $204.0 million. Athira’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ATHA” on September 18, 2020. In addition, Athira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Athira’s common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in the offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on September 17, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts:
David Schull or Maggie Beller
Russo Partners LLC
[email protected]
[email protected]
646-942-5631

Investor Contact:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
212-362-1200

