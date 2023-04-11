Oral presentation to highlight additional clinical data from Phase 2 ACT-AD trial of fosgonimeton in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients including improvements in measures of cognition and plasma biomarkers

Oral presentation to report new preclinical research supporting the therapeutic potential of enhancement of HGF/MET pathway with fosgonimeton in neurodegenerative conditions

Poster presentation to highlight beneficial effects of ATH-1105 on motor function and survival in an ALS animal model

BOTHELL, Wash., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will be held April 22-27, 2023, virtually and at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass. The presentations will highlight additional clinical data from the completed Phase 2 ACT-AD trial of fosgonimeton in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease; preclinical data supporting fosgonimeton’s mechanism of action and therapeutic potential for neurodegenerative diseases; and preclinical data for ATH-1105 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

AAN 2023 Presentation Details:

Title: Therapeutic Potential of Fosgonimeton, a Small-Molecule Positive Modulator of the Neurotrophic HGF/MET Pathway, in Neurodegenerative Conditions

Format: Oral (abstract #3944, presentation #008)

Session: S14: General Neurology: Emerging Therapies

Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Athira Pharma

Date/Time: Monday, April 24, at 2:24 p.m. EDT

Title: Fosgonimeton Provides Congruent Improvements on Neurodegeneration Biomarkers, Significantly Correlating with Composite Clinical Score of Cognition and Function in Alzheimer’s Disease

Format: Oral (abstract #4214, presentation #008)

Session: S26: Experimental Therapeutics in Dementia

Presenter: Hans J. Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Athira Pharma

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, at 2:24 p.m. EDT

Title: Small Molecule Positive Modulator of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET, ATH-1105, Improves Function and Reduces Disease Biomarkers in a TDP-43 Mouse Model of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Format: Poster (abstract #3277)

Session: P8: Neuromuscular Disease: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 1

Presenter: Jewel Johnston, Ph.D., Director, In Vivo Pharmacology, Athira Pharma

Date/Date: Tuesday, April 25, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. EDT

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn , and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

