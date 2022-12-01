Highlighting consistent preclinical and clinical data demonstrating the potential of HGF/MET as a neuroprotective and disease-modifying approach to treat neurodegenerative diseases

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will host a virtual research and development (R&D) event titled “Enhancing the HGF/MET System to Fight Neurodegenerative Diseases,” on December 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.

“Throughout 2022, Athira published and presented compelling preclinical and clinical data in peer reviewed journals and at multiple medical and scientific meetings in support of the potential role HGF/MET enhancement plays in treating neurodegenerative diseases. The data have consistently shown in cell and animal models of disease and in patients that our small molecule approach has the potential to be neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying across a number of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira Pharma. “We are delighted to host this R&D event to review the convergence of these data and the potential of enhancing the HGF/MET pathway to address the urgent clinical need for new treatment approaches to battle neurodegenerative diseases.”

The program will provide an overview of the company’s HGF/MET platform and cover updates on Athira’s advancing pipeline of small molecule therapeutic candidates and will include an interactive Q&A session following the presentation. The presentation will be delivered by the Company’s executive leadership:

Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer;

Rachel Lenington, Chief Operating Officer;

Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer; and

Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President-Research.

Virtual R&D Event Access Information

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the investors section of the Company's website at https://www.athira.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

