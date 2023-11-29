Company Presentation to highlight novel therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF neurotrophic system in late-stage clinical development in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference, taking place virtually from December 6-7, 2023. Details are as follows:

Sidoti December Small Cap Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 12:15 pm – 12:45 pm EST

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

Athira Pharma will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit

https://sidoti.com/events.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological disease by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X , formerly known as Twitter , and Instagram .

