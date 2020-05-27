Breaking News
ATI Physical Therapy Names Todd Powers Senior Vice President of Real Estate

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, has announced the addition of Todd Powers to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Real Estate. As a seasoned business leader with ample real estate experience, Powers will oversee all aspects of the real estate process, fostering the growth of new clinics as ATI continues to expand across the U.S. 

In his role, Powers will work with ATI’s key stakeholders to further define and execute on the organization’s real estate acquisition strategy in line with ATI’s growth goals, while simultaneously ensuring all retail footprints meet ATI standards for delivering the highest-quality care possible. Additionally, Powers will be responsible for taking a proactive approach in reimagining ATI’s clinics post-pandemic, ensuring consumers’ expectations are exceeded in how they want to engage and leverage retail healthcare services. 

​“We’re excited to bring an expert like Todd to our leadership team at a time when the future of retail healthcare is front-and-center,” said Nate Bard, ATI’s Chief Growth Officer. “Todd’s deep experience in all facets of real estate provides the insight we need to continue innovating, by both finding efficiencies within our existing clinic footprints as well as pursuing new spaces that meet evolving consumer needs in order to ensure the success of our clinicians and patients.”

Prior to joining ATI, Powers served as the Vice President of Global Real Estate for Gap Inc., the multi-billion-dollar parent company of retail brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, among others. There, Powers developed and delivered on strategies to grow and optimize its North American and European real estate fleet. ​Prior to Gap Inc., Powers served in various market and real estate strategy roles for Bank One, during which time he developed the company’s retail banking research and analytical capabilities, national supermarket strategy and new branch design model.  ​

“I’m thrilled to bring my passion and expertise to one of the nation’s most prominent physical therapy companies and to be a part of the leadership team driving ATI forward,” said Powers. “As retail healthcare, physical therapy included, stands poised for long-term change post-pandemic, I’m looking forward to working with our leaders, team members and patients to reimagine the clinical experience in a way that works for everyone. It’s exciting to be a part of ATI’s vision for growth and I’m ready to do my part to support those goals.”  

Powers holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services based in Bolingbrook, Illinois. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 850 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations and services, please visit ATIpt.com.

 

CONTACT: Clifton O'Neal
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2222
[email protected]

