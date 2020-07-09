ATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Anne Berens as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement

ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, has announced the addition of Anne Berens to its leadership team as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement. A seasoned strategist with vast experience developing and managing lifecycle supply chain solutions, Berens will manage all aspects of the procurement process, proactively supporting ATI’s work as an essential business at the clinic-level.

In her new role with ATI, Berens will be tasked with creating and implementing indirect and direct supply chain and procurement strategy and developing effective supplier and stakeholder relationships on behalf of the organization. She will report directly to Joe Jordan, Chief Financial Officer.

​“The skillset and expertise Anne brings to our leadership team comes at a critical juncture for our business, industry and nation,” said Joe Jordan, ATI’s CFO. “The breadth of her supply chain and procurement experience is unmatched, and she will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to our organization as we continue navigating the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving our operations to meet and exceed the needs of the market and consumers going forward.”

Berens comes to ATI after serving as an independent consultant for multiple businesses across the electronics, packaging, food production, healthcare and non-profit industries, for which she implemented strategic, end-to-end supply chain solutions for direct and indirect operations of all sizes. Prior to that, ​Berens spent the previous five and a half years of her career with McDonald’s, most recently as Senior Director of Global Sourcing and Procurement, handling strategic category management and supplier relationship management. In a previous role at the company, Berens also led the adult promotions strategy and execution of McDonald’s famed annual Monopoly campaign. She has also previously held supply chain roles at Sara Lee Corporation and RR Donnelley.

“As an essential healthcare function, ATI has a responsibility to its team members and patients to deliver compassionate, effective care in a safe and supportive environment at all times,” said Berens. “Now more than ever, this requires a consistent flow of resources and reliable supply chain solutions, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my expertise to support our team members as they continue delivering the exceptional treatment their communities know and respect, regardless of the circumstances, long into the future.”

Berens holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from St. Ambrose University and a Master of Science in Management, Strategy & Leadership from Michigan State University.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it our team members in our more than 850 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. Designated as a Great Place to Work®, ATI’s offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via ATI CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

