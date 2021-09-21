ATL, a PSI Company, Launches Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture with Alaska Native Corporation

Breaking News
RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL) and Napakiak Environmental and Construction (NEC) LLC, an Alaskan-native owned 8(a), today announced the Small Business Administration approval of their Mentor – Protégé Agreement and the launch of their 8(a) joint venture – Napakiak Ventures. Combining an agile start-up culture with the breadth and reach of a larger organization, Napakiak Ventures will focus on environmental restoration and construction including erosion response planning, critical infrastructure inspections, land management activities, and civil, aerial, subsurface surveying services and other technical support. The new joint venture strengthens the collaboration between the two companies and leverages their joint capabilities in these areas.

Facing challenges due to aggressive erosion along its riverbank, the Napakiak community, located in southwest Alaska, has developed a comprehensive 50-year plan to address erosion response. The plan could provide a blueprint for other communities affected by rising sea levels and environmental threats.

The formation of Napakiak Ventures demonstrates ATL’s commitment to helping provide the framework for a safe and sustainable environment for Napakiak, as well as other coastal regions in the U.S. and around the world similarly affected by environmental threats.

Lloyd Black, General Manager of Napakiak Corporation, said, “We are excited about this partnership with ATL that will enable us to explore new opportunities and develop new business lines. We look forward to the knowledge exchange that will occur between the two companies as we work to create long-range benefits from training, enhanced business systems,  development of environmental, safety and health programs and ultimately creation of job opportunities for the Napakiak community. “

“We’re privileged to be in a position to support this small business partner as they navigate and respond to challenges that impact their land, residents, and community,” said Bill Niemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at ATL. “This joint venture deepens our partnership and enables us to collectively build global solutions which will impact future generations.”

ATL proudly continues to expand its capabilities, delivering civil surveying support, underground investigations, utility locations, and drone flights for surveys and environmental surveillance. ATL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSI.

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.  
Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in health physics, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with a presence at multiple client sites across the country.

For more information, www.atlintl.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Christina Colbert
[email protected]
Planned Systems International, Inc.
410.964.8000 

