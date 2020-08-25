ATL Awarded Task Order to Support NIOSH in Digital Detection of Workplace Violence and Suicides Among Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a government services consulting firm specializing in occupational and environmental safety and health, announces it has been awarded another task order under the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Science and Technical Support Services.

Specifically, ATL will deliver data on workplace violence and suicides among workers during the pandemic to assist NIOSH in determining the impact of COVID-19 and develop and target prevention efforts. ATL has won three task orders under this BPA supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Workplace violent events and deaths by suicide are expected to increase because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To understand how COVID-19 heightens this risk among specific occupations and to develop and target prevention efforts, near real-time data on workplace violence and suicides among workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is needed. Under this task order, ATL will employ near real-time digital disease detection methods such as data mining to identify and extract workplace violence and suicide data.

“These awards are a direct result of the excellent work our people are doing and our unmatched track record in providing reliable, best-in-class services to help advance the mission of NIOSH,” said CEO Steven Crespy. “We at ATL share their commitment to safer, healthier workers and advocate for the health, safety, and wellbeing of all workers through our research and operations.”

ATL was acquired in 2019 by Planned Systems International (PSI) . PSI is a certified IT provider specializing in Federal Health IT, with staff servicing the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture. ATL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI.

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry’s most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients. For more information on PSI, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .