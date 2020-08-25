Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ATL Awarded Task Order to Support NIOSH in Digital Detection of Workplace Violence and Suicides Among Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

ATL Awarded Task Order to Support NIOSH in Digital Detection of Workplace Violence and Suicides Among Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a government services consulting firm specializing in occupational and environmental safety and health, announces it has been awarded another task order under the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Science and Technical Support Services.

Specifically, ATL will deliver data on workplace violence and suicides among workers during the pandemic to assist NIOSH in determining the impact of COVID-19 and develop and target prevention efforts. ATL has won three task orders under this BPA supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Workplace violent events and deaths by suicide are expected to increase because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To understand how COVID-19 heightens this risk among specific occupations and to develop and target prevention efforts, near real-time data on workplace violence and suicides among workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is needed.  Under this task order, ATL will employ near real-time digital disease detection methods such as data mining to identify and extract workplace violence and suicide data.

“These awards are a direct result of the excellent work our people are doing and our unmatched track record in providing reliable, best-in-class services to help advance the mission of NIOSH,” said CEO Steven Crespy. “We at ATL share their commitment to safer, healthier workers and advocate for the health, safety, and wellbeing of all workers through our research and operations.”

ATL was acquired in 2019 by Planned Systems International (PSI). PSI is a certified IT provider specializing in Federal Health IT, with staff servicing the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture. ATL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI.

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.
Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.
Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry’s most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients. For more information on PSI, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Christina Colbert
[email protected]
410.964.8000

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.