The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is calling for President Biden to step out of the presidential election after his debate debacle on Thursday night.
The AJC Editorial Board is publishing a front page editorial Sunday arguing that Biden should bow out of the election “for the good” of the country and to defeat former President Trump.
“The shade of retirement is now necessary for President Biden,” the board wrote.
Biden, they argued, failed to
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board calls for Biden to drop out ‘for the good of the nation’ - June 29, 2024
- The Democrats’ social media account attempts to spin Biden’s debate debacle: ‘Did we watch the same debate?’ - June 29, 2024
- European official appears to liken Biden to failed Roman emperor after disastrous debate performance - June 29, 2024