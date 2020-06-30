Breaking News
Atlanta Law Firm Now Accepting Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases

Scholle Law specializes in injury and death cases arising from Georgia nursing homes and long-term care facilities

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Georgia and throughout the U.S. continue to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect their residents and staff from exposure to this potentially deadly virus. In response to this ongoing crisis, Scholle Law, a respected Atlanta personal injury and accident law firm for over 20 years, recently announced that they are now taking nursing home injury and death cases resulting from COVID-19 in Georgia.

“Scholle Law is dedicated to help serve families who have lost loved ones in care homes from COVID-19 during this challenging time,” says Charles Scholle, founder of Scholle Law.

The novel coronavirus has already taken a devastating toll on Georgia nursing homes and long-term care facilities, especially in rural parts of the state. An estimated 40% of Georgia’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents in long-term care facilities, according to data from the Georgia Department of Community Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Failure to adhere to the strict guidelines laid out by the Georgia Department of Public Health is considered negligence and these facilities may be held liable if a patient contracts COVID-19.

“It’s vital that victims of nursing home abuse or negligence, or the family members who lost a loved one in a nursing home death, act immediately to seek legal advice,” says Scholle. “Nursing home companies are moving swiftly to protect themselves against lawsuits. Time is not on your side.”

If you or a loved one were the victim of nursing home abuse or neglect in Georgia, schedule your free consultation with Atlanta injury lawyer Charles Scholle today.

About Scholle Law

Scholle Law is powered by a team of personal injury and wrongful death attorneys committed to providing the personal attention and results every client deserves. With offices in Duluth, Atlanta, and Decatur, the Scholle team has recovered over $75 million for clients in lawsuits and insurance settlements involving medical malpractice, commercial vehicle accidents, wrongful death, brain injuries from auto accidents, and motorcycle accidents. Charles Scholle is included in the National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, along with additional honors and memberships.

Contact

Charles Scholle
Scholle Law
(866) 972-5287
[email protected]

