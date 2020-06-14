Atlanta police chief resigns after black man dies from officer’s bullet

Atlanta’s police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to city streets to decry the fatal shooting by an officer a day earlier of a black man trying to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations.
