Atlanta police seek masked woman suspected of burning down Wendy’s

Police in Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward and published photos of what appeared to be a masked white woman as they sought the people who burned down a Wendy’s restaurant where a black man was fatally shot by an officer as he tried to escape arrest.
