A reparations task force appointed by Fulton County, Georgia, officials says the county was “complicit” in stealing land from Black residents in the decades after slavery.
The Fulton County Reparations Task Force is currently in its research phase and will soon present its findings and recommendations to Fulton County leaders, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Chair Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado said the panel has collected a mountain of evidence showing the county benefited from slaver
