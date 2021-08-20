Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Atlanta’s Warm, Humid Weather Prolongs Mosquito Season into October

Atlanta’s Warm, Humid Weather Prolongs Mosquito Season into October

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

MissQuito urges Atlantans to remain vigilant against mosquitoes well into fall

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After spending the summer swatting at mosquitoes and scratching their bites, many wish for colder temperatures expecting mosquitoes to disappear. What most people don’t realize, however, is that summer is only the beginning of mosquito season and these pests are likely to be seen well into fall in most parts of the Georgia. As summer comes to a close, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and MissQuito, a women-led mosquito control company would like to remind homeowners to stay vigilant, even as temperatures begin to cool.

“Although many consider mosquitoes to be a summer pest, these insects tend to hang around until October,” said Natasha Oldham, general manager. “Mosquitoes remain active until the temperatures drop below 60 degrees, something that doesn’t happen consistently in metro Atlanta until October.”

Known as the deadliest animal on the planet, mosquitoes pose a serious threat to public health, spreading diseases like Malaria, West Nile virus, Zika virus, dengue fever and Eastern equine encephalitis. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36 states have reported West Nile virus in people, birds or mosquitoes so far in 2019 alone. With help from the NPMA, MissQuito recommends the following prevention tips to keep your property and family safe from mosquitoes:

  • Eliminate breeding grounds: Mosquitoes only need about half an inch of water to breed. Eliminating areas of standing water around the home such as flowerpots and baby pools can greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area.
  • Be aware of the time of day: Between dawn and dusk is peak time for mosquitoes. Minimize outside activity during those times to prevent bites.
  • Watch what you wear: Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors and floral prints. Wear long-sleeved pants and shirts when outdoors, and avoid sweet-smelling perfumes and cologne.
  • Protect the house: Screen windows and doors, and repair tears in existing screens to prevent mosquitoes from flying inside.
  • Wear insect repellent: Apply a repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon-eucalyptus when spending time outdoors, and reapply as directed on the label.
  • Call a Pro: If you suspect a mosquito infestation on your property, contact a licensed pest control professional immediately to help assess and mitigate the problem.

MissQuito provides ongoing treatment solutions for homeowners as well as one-time treatments for your special outdoor events. Services average about 15 to 30 minutes and can last up to 4 weeks, depending on treatment. Enter for a chance to win a free mosquito treatment by visiting us on Instagram.

Contact Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. [email protected] 770-257-0289

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.