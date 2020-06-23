Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Atlantic Capital Community 5K Supports Grove Park during Pandemic

Atlantic Capital Community 5K Supports Grove Park during Pandemic

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2nd Annual Atlantic Capital Community 5K, which went virtual this year due to COVID-19,  was held on June 13-14 and raised over $26,000 for the Grove Park Foundation. The proceeds will support the Grove Park neighborhood, a community already vulnerable to health and economic disparities and now experiencing drastic loss of income due to the pandemic. Using the Purpose Built Communities model, the Grove Park Foundation is working with the neighborhood and partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve an equitable and sustainable transformation that preserves and builds community. The Foundation is committed to a long-term effort that will produce a cradle-to-college education pipeline, develop affordable and mixed income housing, and community health and wellness programs and facilities. 

“The residents of Grove Park have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, due in part to the economic contraction that has caused a large portion of our community, who work in the service industry, to lose their household incomes. The funds raised by the 5K will allow Grove Park Foundation to continue to provide the urgently needed services to support our residents through this crisis period,” said Debra Edelson, Executive Director of the Grove Park Foundation.

Atlantic Capital’s purpose is to fuel prosperity for our clients, communities, shareholders and employees.  “We have been providing banking services and financial expertise in the Grove Park neighborhood for over six years. Hosting the Community 5K benefiting Grove Park has provided us with another avenue to make a meaningful impact in this community. It aligns with our purpose and is at the core of who we are,” said Ashley Carson, Atlantic Capital’s Corporate and Community Affairs Executive.

The race typically runs in the historic Grove Park neighborhood highlighting the new Proctor Creek Trail and the work happening to revitalize the community, was pushed to a virtual race.  Two hundred and four participants from eight different states shared their experiences over social media with the hashtag #GroveParkMoves. “Hosting a virtual race allowed us to expand our reach outside of the Atlanta community, educating people on the real work the Grove Park Foundation and Atlantic Capital are doing to revitalize the neighborhood. We went from being an Atlanta-centric race to having participants from eight different states. This would not have been possible if it weren’t for the virtual format,” said Ashley Carson.

A special thank you to all of our sponsors: Fiserv, Carr Riggs & Ingram CPA, Scott Insurance, Epic Brokers, Wellspring Associates, Urban Realty, Womble Bond and Dickenson, Rye Restaurants, Morgan Stanley, Valuant, Castlestream Recruiting, Copiana, Live/Work/Walk Foundation, BD Jeffries, McGuire Woods, Schreeder Wheeler & Flint, LLP, TS Adams Studio, PayNorthwest, Piedmont Pediatrics, LLC, Scotland Wright Associates, Concord Capital Partners, Genesis Capital, LLC, Zakas & Leonard, LLP, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, and the London Family Companies.

Atlantic Capital is proud to continue to support the Grove Park neighborhood. For more information on the Grove Park Foundation, visit their website https://groveparkfoundation.org/.

Atlantic Capital is a publicly traded bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 404.995.6050

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.