Atlantic Capital Community 5K Supports Grove Park during Pandemic

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2nd Annual Atlantic Capital Community 5K, which went virtual this year due to COVID-19, was held on June 13-14 and raised over $26,000 for the Grove Park Foundation. The proceeds will support the Grove Park neighborhood, a community already vulnerable to health and economic disparities and now experiencing drastic loss of income due to the pandemic. Using the Purpose Built Communities model, the Grove Park Foundation is working with the neighborhood and partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve an equitable and sustainable transformation that preserves and builds community. The Foundation is committed to a long-term effort that will produce a cradle-to-college education pipeline, develop affordable and mixed income housing, and community health and wellness programs and facilities.

“The residents of Grove Park have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, due in part to the economic contraction that has caused a large portion of our community, who work in the service industry, to lose their household incomes. The funds raised by the 5K will allow Grove Park Foundation to continue to provide the urgently needed services to support our residents through this crisis period,” said Debra Edelson, Executive Director of the Grove Park Foundation.

Atlantic Capital’s purpose is to fuel prosperity for our clients, communities, shareholders and employees. “We have been providing banking services and financial expertise in the Grove Park neighborhood for over six years. Hosting the Community 5K benefiting Grove Park has provided us with another avenue to make a meaningful impact in this community. It aligns with our purpose and is at the core of who we are,” said Ashley Carson, Atlantic Capital’s Corporate and Community Affairs Executive.

The race typically runs in the historic Grove Park neighborhood highlighting the new Proctor Creek Trail and the work happening to revitalize the community, was pushed to a virtual race. Two hundred and four participants from eight different states shared their experiences over social media with the hashtag #GroveParkMoves. “Hosting a virtual race allowed us to expand our reach outside of the Atlanta community, educating people on the real work the Grove Park Foundation and Atlantic Capital are doing to revitalize the neighborhood. We went from being an Atlanta-centric race to having participants from eight different states. This would not have been possible if it weren’t for the virtual format,” said Ashley Carson.

A special thank you to all of our sponsors: Fiserv, Carr Riggs & Ingram CPA, Scott Insurance, Epic Brokers, Wellspring Associates, Urban Realty, Womble Bond and Dickenson, Rye Restaurants, Morgan Stanley, Valuant, Castlestream Recruiting, Copiana, Live/Work/Walk Foundation, BD Jeffries, McGuire Woods, Schreeder Wheeler & Flint, LLP, TS Adams Studio, PayNorthwest, Piedmont Pediatrics, LLC, Scotland Wright Associates, Concord Capital Partners, Genesis Capital, LLC, Zakas & Leonard, LLP, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, and the London Family Companies.

Atlantic Capital is proud to continue to support the Grove Park neighborhood. For more information on the Grove Park Foundation, visit their website https://groveparkfoundation.org/ .

Atlantic Capital is a publicly traded bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

