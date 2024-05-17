Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he remains committed to his family and to his city as he deals with charges that he and his wife abused their teenage daughter.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Tesla shares tumble below $150 per share, giving up all gains made over the past year - May 16, 2024
- Barcelona to get floating desalination plant to help fight drought in northeastern Spain - May 16, 2024
- Atlantic City mayor: I’m committed to my family and city while dealing with daughter abuse charges - May 16, 2024