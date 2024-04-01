Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Monday that a search of his home last week by prosecutors involved “a private family issue,” not a crime.

The Democratic mayor held a news conference at City Hall to respond to the execution last Thursday of five search warrants by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office naming the mayor and his wife, LaQuetta Small, the city’s superintendent of schools.

Small said he and his wife have been interacting with state child

[Read Full story at source]