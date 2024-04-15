Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife were charged Monday with abusing and assaulting their teenage daughter on multiple occasions, including hitting her in the head with a broom and knocking her unconscious.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said it filed charges against both parents of endangering the welfare of a child.
Marty Small also was charged with making terroristic threats; aggravated assault, and simple assault. La’Quetta Small was additionally char
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing, assaulting teenage daughter: ‘smack the weave out of her head’ - April 15, 2024
- Republicans express deep concern over Iraqi PM visit to White House, connections to terrorist orgs - April 15, 2024
- Planned Parenthood ‘stonewalling’ probe into peddling puberty blockers to minors: state AG - April 15, 2024