Breaking News
Home / Top News / Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13

Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13
             
           

November 3, 2017 – Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: ABY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the Third Quarter 2017 prior to the opening of the market on Monday November 13, 2017. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield’s website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica Yield’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold a conference call and a webcast on the same date, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, Atlantica Yield’s management plans to attend RBC MLP Conference in Dallas on November 16 and to meet investors with RBC in New York and Boston on November 14 and 15.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield’s website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial:  +1 646 722 4907 (US) or +44 (0) 203 043 2440 (UK), followed by the pincode 86262130#  in both numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

 

  www.atlanticayield.com

Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Martinez-Davis
E  [email protected]

 

Investor Relations & Communication
Leire Perez
E  [email protected]
T  +44 20 3499 0465 

 

                                                                                                                             

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.