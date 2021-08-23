Atlas Air is Proud to Continue to Support the U.S. Military’s Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts

Breaking News
PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), is proud of its ongoing support of the U.S. military’s Afghanistan evacuation efforts. As part of the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), the Company is carrying evacuees to safety.

“For more than 20 years, Atlas has supported the U.S. military and is the largest supplier of its outsourced airlift. We are proud to provide this essential passenger service in the region at this critical time,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “As the Company that cares for the world we carry, our team feels a tremendous sense of responsibility in serving the needs of the U.S. military.”

Atlas Air is providing three 747 passenger aircraft to support the CRAF activation and also continues to provide additional 767 passenger aircraft in support of these evacuations and other missions.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

