Atlas Air Prevails in Court Ruling Against Pilot Union for Illegal Slowdown

Unanimous Appellate Court Decision Upholds Preliminary Injunction Against International Brotherhood of Teamsters

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. (collectively, “Atlas” or the “Company”), subsidiaries of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today said that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has affirmed a federal district court ruling that ordered the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, and Local Union No. 1224 (collectively, the “IBT”) to stop an intentional and illegal work slowdown by Atlas pilots in violation of the Railway Labor Act (“RLA”). The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel blocks the union from continuing to engage in improper activities such as excessive sick calls on short notice or refusing to work overtime.

In denying the IBT’s appeal, the Court of Appeals also affirmed the District Court’s decision that the IBT must maintain the status quo under the RLA and must continue to take affirmative action to prevent and to refrain from any form of interference with the Company’s operations.

“We are very satisfied with this unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel, which affirms and sustains the preliminary injunction that was entered into 2017,” said William J. Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide.

“It is unfortunate that we were compelled to take this extraordinary step of seeking the underlying injunction, but we needed to do so to protect the best interests of our customers, our employees and our Company. Together with our pilots, we remain focused on continuing to provide our customers the high level of service they have come to expect.

“We value the hard work and dedication of our pilots, and look forward to continuing negotiations for a joint collective bargaining agreement in connection with our merger of Atlas Air and Southern Air. We are committed to negotiating an updated agreement that reflects the current market and the significant role our pilots play in the success of our Company.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:  Debora Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951
  Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

 

