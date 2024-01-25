WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced the appointment of Joel Goldberg as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective February 26, 2024. Mr. Goldberg will report to Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide, and will serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Goldberg brings to Atlas nearly three decades of experience leading digital transformation initiatives at global blue-chip companies within the aviation, logistics and consumer industries. As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Goldberg will lead Atlas’ technology and digital strategies with a focus on enhancing airline operations support and digital transformation. He will be responsible for the Company’s enterprise operations, infrastructure architecture, system and data architecture, cybersecurity, business service management, project management, information technology administration and compliance.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Joel to lead our IT organization at such an exciting time of our Company’s transformation. Joel’s focus on leading the vision for our digital strategy, as well as continuing to deliver operational excellence, will be critical as we prepare for our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Joel brings a customer-centric mindset and proven track record for delivering a digital-first approach to serving customers and powering core operations. With his significant experience leading large, complex digital transformations across the aviation and logistics sectors, Joel will be a tremendous asset to our executive team.”

“I am excited to join Atlas Air Worldwide, the recognized leader in air cargo and aviation services, at this pivotal moment in the Company’s journey,” said Mr. Goldberg. “Great work is well underway at Atlas, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the Company’s digital transformation. IT will be a critical enabler of the Company’s growth, and we have a tremendous opportunity to further leverage data, automation, and AI, and launch initiatives to best serve Atlas’ customers and employees.”

Mr. Goldberg joins Atlas from Wizz Air, a fast growing, sustainably driven passenger airline in Europe, where he served as Global Chief Digital Officer for five years. In his prior role, Mr. Goldberg defined and led the digital strategy including successfully executing the airline’s digital transformation.

Prior to Wizz Air, Mr. Goldberg was Senior Director of Technology for Nike in EMEA, where he evolved and executed the company’s global technology strategy that fueled double-digit growth of the region’s business. He also held a series of roles of increasing responsibility at Maersk, the integrated container logistics and supply services company, including Director of E-Business and Global Director of Business Applications. In addition, Mr. Goldberg served as Chief Information Officer at G4S, a leading global security company, and earlier in his career, held roles at DHL Express and FedEx.

Mr. Goldberg holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Florida.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations.

Contacts:

