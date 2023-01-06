AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it was selected by the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) Railroad Safety Program to provide Engineering & Design and Environmental services related to rail crossings owned by one of the largest Class 1 rail operators in the state. The contract has a maximum value of $15 million with an initial term of three years, and an option for a two-year extension.

GDOT’s Railroad Safety Program mission is to identify, reduce and eliminate hazards at at-grade railroad crossings throughout the State through the installation of warning device equipment, crossing consolidation, and roadway and striping improvements to crossing approaches and grade separations. Under the contract, Atlas’ technical staff will conduct field inventory of railroad crossings, provide concept, preliminary, and final design plans for prioritized projects, as well as prepare National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) studies.

“Atlas has partnered with GDOT for over 16 years, providing our full portfolio of services to various transit-related markets throughout the state,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We are excited to continue our work under GDOT’s railroad safety program and with major rail operators in our shared efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of Georgia’s transportation infrastructure.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

