Atlas Awarded $3 Million Inspection and Materials Testing Contract with Los Angeles County Public Works

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it was awarded a $3 million contract to provide on-call special inspection and materials testing in various healthcare facilities for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. This newly awarded contract will remain in effect for a term of three years, with two one-year renewal options.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring our industry leading infrastructure experience and local knowledge to support the Los Angeles County Public Works Department in delivering resilient healthcare facilities to benefit the citizens of the County,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

Atlas will be providing testing and inspections for structural steel, welding, reinforced concrete, structural masonry, prestressed concrete and shoring governed by California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD). Facilities include Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Center and Olive View-UCLA Medical Center.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

