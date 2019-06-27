Atlas Nanotech of Guadalajara to begin alliance with European Nano Medical S.R.O.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – CSSI (Costas Inc.) DBA Atlas Nanotech has entered an accord with Nano Medical S.R.O. of the Czech Republic. The first objective of the accord aims to establish distribution in new territories for both companies.

A most important aspect of the accord is each company’s experience in obtaining government approval for their products in their respective territories. Atlas has successfully completed the submission of documentation and payment for two unique nanotechnology products through the Mexican regulator COFEPRIS.

Initially, Atlas plans to distribute Nano Medical S.R.O.’s products in Mexico and, eventually, throughout Latin America, while Nano Medical S.R.O will distribute Atlas Nanotech’s products in Europe.

Atlas will begin by sending its Nano-Gauze and Nano-Membrane to be distributed in the EEC (European Economic Community), where there are over 70 million diabetic patients. Nano Medical S.R.O. will, in turn, explore the possibility of manufacturing as well as distributing its nanotechnology products, including “Zentiva,” the company’s patented nanotechnology delivery system (women’s Viagra), in Mexico.

Atlas CEO Dr. Julio Riestra stated, “While we are in the early stages of negotiations, the idea makes fiscal and commercial sense for both companies. We will both be entering huge markets as experienced players with established pathways into distribution.”

Marcela Munzarova, CEO of Nano Medical S.R.O. and known as the “Nano Lady,” said this is just the beginning, and while both companies will continue to work independently in the laboratory, the collaboration can lead to previously unthought-of breakthroughs in the field of nano-medicine. Professor David De La Mora, chairman of Atlas, agreed adding that Nano Medical’s research in the field of nanofiber is very exciting and has huge potential.

About COSTAS Inc.

Costas Inc. has been trading under the symbol CSSI since the year 2014. With the recent acquisition of the Guadalajara-based nanomedicine firm Atlas Nanotech, it now enters the new dynamic market of nanotechnology development and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the “Company”) related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “guidance,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “ultimately” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

1-800-379-9651

1-281-249-5125

+52 33 1605 5418

Atlasnanotech.com