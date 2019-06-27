Breaking News
Home / Top News / Atlas Nanotech of Guadalajara to begin alliance with European Nano Medical S.R.O.

Atlas Nanotech of Guadalajara to begin alliance with European Nano Medical S.R.O.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – CSSI (Costas Inc.) DBA Atlas Nanotech has entered an accord with Nano Medical S.R.O. of the Czech Republic. The first objective of the accord aims to establish distribution in new territories for both companies.

A most important aspect of the accord is each company’s experience in obtaining government approval for their products in their respective territories. Atlas has successfully completed the submission of documentation and payment for two unique nanotechnology products through the Mexican regulator COFEPRIS.

Initially, Atlas plans to distribute Nano Medical S.R.O.’s products in Mexico and, eventually, throughout Latin America, while Nano Medical S.R.O will distribute Atlas Nanotech’s products in Europe.

Atlas will begin by sending its Nano-Gauze and Nano-Membrane to be distributed in the EEC (European Economic Community), where there are over 70 million diabetic patients. Nano Medical S.R.O. will, in turn, explore the possibility of manufacturing as well as distributing its nanotechnology products, including “Zentiva,” the company’s patented nanotechnology delivery system (women’s Viagra), in Mexico.

Atlas CEO Dr. Julio Riestra stated, “While we are in the early stages of negotiations, the idea makes fiscal and commercial sense for both companies. We will both be entering huge markets as experienced players with established pathways into distribution.”

Marcela Munzarova, CEO of Nano Medical S.R.O. and known as the “Nano Lady,” said this is just the beginning, and while both companies will continue to work independently in the laboratory, the collaboration can lead to previously unthought-of breakthroughs in the field of nano-medicine. Professor David De La Mora, chairman of Atlas, agreed adding that Nano Medical’s research in the field of nanofiber is very exciting and has huge potential.

About COSTAS Inc.

Costas Inc. has been trading under the symbol CSSI since the year 2014. With the recent acquisition of the Guadalajara-based nanomedicine firm Atlas Nanotech, it now enters the new dynamic market of nanotechnology development and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the “Company”) related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “guidance,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “ultimately” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

1-800-379-9651 

1-281-249-5125

+52 33 1605 5418

Atlasnanotech.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.