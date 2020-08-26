Breaking News
Atlas Technical Consultants Named Among Top 200 Environmental Firms by ENR

Rated as a Top 10 Firm in the Environmental Management Market Segment

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, has been named #61 on the list of the Top 200 Environmental Firms in the world, published by Engineering News-Record (“ENR”) magazine. 

In addition, Atlas is listed among the Top 10 Firms specifically in the Environmental Management Market Segment, as measured by revenues. ENR’s environmental management market segment includes companies with a focus on compliance, due diligence, audits and environmental information technology.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with this announcement,” said L. Joe Boyer, CEO of Atlas.  “From the very beginning of the pandemic, we were providing COVID-19 consulting services to clients, which included safety planning, exposure pathway assessments; cleaning protocol development and disinfection oversight for multiple clients.  In addition, we stood ready with our national team of experienced industrial hygienists to provide the technical expertise needed to deliver appropriate risk assessment and response.”  

According to ENR, the Top 200 firms have stepped forward in the short term to aid virus-impacted clients with everything from personal protective equipment, supplies to job sites, office safety protocols and outsourced operations as immediate crisis responders.  Atlas, new to ENR’s Top 200 list, merged with ATC Group Services in January 2019 and became a publicly traded company in February 2020.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com. 

