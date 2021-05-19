Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ATLRx, Atlanta’s Number One Cannabis Provider, Will Showcase Products and Franchise Information at the USA CBD Expo in Atlanta

ATLRx, Atlanta’s Number One Cannabis Provider, Will Showcase Products and Franchise Information at the USA CBD Expo in Atlanta

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATLRx, Atlanta’s favorite locally-owned cannabis provider, is gearing up for the 2021 USA CBD Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center, taking place June 11-13. The “Cannabis Focused Lifestyle” brand and retail store will be hosting a large booth where they will showcase their products – offering free samples, prizes and a daily $100 gift card giveaway.

The ATLRx booth will also feature detailed information for those interested in franchising opportunities with Georgia’s fastest-growing cannabis brand. More information can be found here.

With locations in Alpharetta and Atlanta, ATLRx provides a West Coast-style dispensary experience and one of the largest varieties of high-quality hemp derived cannabis products in the southeast. ATLRx maintains manufacturing oversight, ensuring the highest quality full-spectrum CBD Flower, Edibles, Vapes, Tinctures, Topicals, Concentrates and Pet-Focused products available on the market today. ATLRx product offerings also includes Delta 8 THC – a hemp-cannabis derivative that’s creating a nation-wide “buzz.”

The CBD industry is a crowded market, with countless brands popping up every day. ATLRx strives to lead the market with superior product knowledge, education, transparency and testing.

ATLRx USA CBD Expo booth can be found at location #147. In addition to their booth, ATLRx will be nominated for best oils, best branding, and best gummies at the conference.

Visit ATLRx.com for more information about their products and franchise opportunities. ATLRx can also be contacted via Instagram @Atlanta.Rx or e-mail at [email protected].

Contact: Chase Slappey
  [email protected] 

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.