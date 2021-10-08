ATLRx Recognized by CBS46 Atlanta to be One of the Leading Delta-8 Cannabis dispensaries in Atlanta, Georgia

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATLRx, a locally owned Atlanta dispensary has been featured as one of the leading cannabis dispensaries in Atlanta by CBS46 Action News. ATLRx has stood out amongst others brands due to their firm stance and procedures on transparency, creating not only a safe space but a place of learning.

ATLRx proudly provides a wide range of cannabinoids including CBD, Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, THC-O, THCv and HHC.

With the CBD industry not being federally regulated, ATLRx did one better by complying with Colorado and Oregon’s regulations and compliances—both being legal recreational states. Provided on the packaging of their items is a QR Code available that takes you directly to your DEA-lab certified test of the product’s exact batch. 

“When we’re talking about the new buzz, these are all what are called cannabinoids so they’re different compounds in cannabis,” says District Manager, Griffin Walter-Bailey.

The staff is passionate while giving you a tour, reassuring that you get the product that will help you. As you leave, you are provided with a notice for law enforcement to show it is a federally legal product, and a dosing guide for every single psychoactive product. The introduction of Delta-8 THC was only the beginning of the hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Meghan Packer of CBS46 Atlanta interviewed District Manager: Griffin Walter-Bailey, about what the company has to offer, and what the company does to ensure the safety of its guests. The link is available here.

Visit ATLRx.com for further information about their products, wholesale, and franchise opportunities.

Contact:     Chase Slappey
info@atlrx.com
     

