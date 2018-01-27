ATM maker warns of possible ‘jackpotting’ hacks on U.S. machines

(Reuters) – ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf Inc warned banks that hackers may be targeting U.S. cash machines with tools that force them to spit out cash, the latest development to highlight the increasing threat hackers pose to financial firms.
