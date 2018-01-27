ATM makers warn of ‘jackpotting’ hacks on U.S. machines

(Reuters) – Diebold Nixdorf Inc and NCR Corp, two of the world’s largest ATM makers, have warned that cyber criminals are targeting U.S. cash machines with tools that force them to spit out cash in hacking schemes known as “jackpotting.”
