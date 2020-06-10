Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market growth predicted at 25% till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America atmospheric water generator market revenue is predicted to cross USD 510 Million by 2026 owing to increasing number of installations in household and commercial institutions in the U.S. on account of prevailing water borne diseases.

According to latest report “Atmospheric Water Generator Market by Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of atmospheric water generator (AWG) will reach $11 billion by 2026.

Drastic climatic change has led to insufficient rainfall accompanied with rising temperature which has resulted in depleting freshwater resources thereby promoting the market demand. Rising product utilization for industrial, commercial, and residential applications should boost the market growth.

Wet desiccation based atmospheric water generator market will expand at over 30% CAGR through 2026. Wet desiccation utilizes hygroscopic compounds to soak humidity from air, then separates water from humid air. Silica gel, reactive lithium halides, and brine are some of the hygroscopic compounds used in this device. Increasing R&D spending to develop new hygroscopic compounds for soaking to replace crystalline brine salts is likely to boost product demand. Wet desiccation devices consume less power as compared to cooling condensation-based product and are the most feasible water generator.

Atmospheric water generator market from industrial application is expected to observe around 30% gains from 2020 to 2026. Atmospheric water generator has wide application scope in various industries including oil & gas, paper, and steel industry. These industries use desalinated water for drinking which incurs high water loss and cost. These systems provide safe and clean water in a cost-effective way which is likely to boost product demand. Technological innovations pertaining to power supply through solar energy in these devices may have positive influence on industry growth.

Some of the key market players manufacturing atmospheric water generators include Drinkable Air, Inc, Air2Water, LLC, Ray Agua, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt Ltd, EcoloBlue, Inc, Ambient Water Corporation, Eshara Water, Aquacello, Atlantis Solar, Atmospheric Water Solutions, Inc., Canadian Dew Technologies, EAWC Technologies, Element Four Technologies, Inc, GWIEC ELECTRIC and Island Sky Corporation.

Some major findings of the atmospheric water generator market report include:

Growing investments in technological innovations along with consumer adoption owing to high purity offered by these systems thereby stimulating industry growth.

Rise in water consumption coupled with declining natural water reserves may have positive influence on product demand.

Industrial product application witnessed highest growth potential and the segment is further anticipated to grow owing to rising manufacturing establishment along with need for water conservation.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the AWG market and is further anticipated to grow owing to growing agricultural activities in the region.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor matrix

3.2.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.2.1 Licensing Agreement

3.2.2.2 Collaboration

3.2.2.3 Service Providers

3.2.2.4 Distributors

3.2.2.5 Technology Providers

3.2.3 Effect of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.3 Technology landscape

3.3.1 Cooling condensation

3.3.1.1 Refrigeration condensing

3.3.1.2 Pressure condensing

3.3.1.3 Combination technique

3.3.2 Wet desiccation

3.3.2.1 Brine

3.3.2.1.1 Corrosion

3.3.2.1.2 Cost

3.3.2.1.3 Safety

3.3.2.2 Filtration

3.3.2.2.1 Air intake

3.3.2.2.2 Brine circulation

3.3.2.2.3 Water output

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.4.1 North America (USD/Unit)

3.4.2 Europe (USD/Unit)

3.4.3 Asia Pacific (USD/Unit)

3.4.4 LATAM (USD/Unit)

3.4.5 MEA (USD/Unit)

3.4.6 Cost structure analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Methods of water generation comparison

3.8 Comparative analysis

3.8.1 Cost comparison

3.8.1.1 AWG cost analysis

3.8.1.2 Desalination cost analysis

3.8.1.3 Water pipe infrastructure cost analysis

3.8.2 Water quality comparison

3.8.3 Environmental side-effects

3.9 Porter’s Analysis

3.9.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.9.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.10.1 Emerging business model

3.10.1.1 Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.10.1.2 Acquisitions

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.11.1 Strategic dashboard

3.12 Patent landscape

3.13 Potential market

3.13.1 Oil & gas

3.13.2 Military

3.13.1 Agriculture

3.13.1 Medical or healthcare

3.14 Buyer landscape

3.14.1 Potential buyers

3.15 Feasibility analysis

3.16 PESTLE Analysis

3.17 Impact of COVID-19 on AWG demand, by application

3.17.1 Industrial

3.17.2 Commercial

3.17.3 Residential

3.18 COVID-19 overview on world economy

