BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises, Inc., a privately owned rural telecommunication provider in New Mexico. The acquisition was completed by ATN subsidiary Commnet Broadband, a regional owner and operator of bandwidth infrastructure serving the rural Southwest United States, and the Company expects the transaction to increase Commnet’s wholesale carrier, residential and business broadband services. ATN will consolidate the results of Sacred Wind’s operations with Commnet in its “US Telecom” segment.

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

