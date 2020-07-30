Breaking News
felene vodka
ATN International to Present at Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN (NASDAQ: ATNI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael T. Prior, and Chief Financial Officer, Justin D. Benincasa, are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11th, 2020. They will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For more information about ATN International, please visit www.atni.com. Presentations are posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.atni.com/.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems.

Contact: ATN International, Inc.
  Justin D. Benincasa
  Chief Financial Officer
  978-619-1300

 

